Look Out For Liens …….

(NAPSI)—When buying a used car, it’s important to look for problems that aren’t readily apparent. You might think of damage or fraud, but this includes any financial issues as well.

What To Watch For

For starters, make sure any unpaid liens have been resolved before buying the car. A lien is “a legal right to the vehicle by a third party to ensure the repayment of a debt or other financial obligation.”

This is a larger issue than many people realize. According to researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank, about 6 million Americans are at least 90 days late on their payments. If you buy a vehicle with a lien on its title, you become legally obligated to pay off the debts. The lien can also prevent you from registering the car until the lien is paid off.

What To Do

One way to protect yourself is with a Carfax Report. It contains a wide variety of information reported on vehicles, such as title information, accident history, odometer readings, recalls, as well as financial issues, such as liens against the car.

