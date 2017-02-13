Holmes County Sheriff adds new deputy to schools ……..

The Holmes County School Board is providing $15,000 toward the salary and equipment for the added SRD. Sheriff Tate will be moving a full-time Civil Process Deputy to the School Resource Deputy position. The Sheriff will then utilize a part-time non-sworn employee to fill the Civil Process / evidence position. The savings from this change will be added to the funding necessary for the additional SRD position.

There will now be a SRD at the Ponce de Leon Schools, one at Bethlehem School, one at Poplar Springs School, and one at the Bonifay Schools. Sheriff Tate added, “I would like to thank the Holmes District School Board for our continued partnership in promoting the safety and security of our students. I hope this change will give families some piece of mind knowing that there will be a full-time deputy at each campus in Holmes County. As your Sheriff, the safety and security of our children will always be my top priority!”