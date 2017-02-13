Conservative Group Organizes Campaign to Fire Education Secretary Betsy DeVos ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today Constitutional Rights PAC (CRPAC) stands in solidarity with progressive and liberal groups nationwide, in announcing a new campaign to “Fire Betsy DeVos” as Secretary of the United States Education Department.

“Betsy DeVos was confirmed on a razor-thin line,” says CRPAC Chairman Larry Ward. “If Vice President Pence did not act in his capacity as the President of the Senate, she would not be serving today as the Education Secretary. Never before has a cabinet position been so widely disputed — it’s time to send her home.”

The Alexandria-based Political Action Committee is urging all Americans to petition members of the United States House and Senate on this issue by visiting the website www.FireBetsyDeVos.com and taking action.

“Betsy DeVos was barred from entering Jefferson Middle School Academy in Washington last Friday — Now it’s time for the American People to call on Congress to bar her from entering any and all schools in this country as Secretary of Education,” says Ward. “We need to protect our classrooms and schools from DeVos and each and every unelected federal bureaucrat with influence over our school districts.”

As a part of their effort to Fire Betsy DeVos, CRPAC is organizing citizen lobbying efforts to support H.R. 899 — a single-sentence bill that would terminate the Department of Education — thus ending the “federal stranglehold on education” established under President Jimmy Carter.

CRPAC’s Chairman is hopeful that most Americans still agree that education is the responsibility of the family and the local community. Ward expects to deliver tens of thousands of petitions to Capitol Hill in the coming days on behalf of the individuals who join to the campaign.

It is the position of Constitutional Rights PAC that Secretary Devos is more than qualified for a job no American should hold.

To view the petition, please visit www.FireBetsyDeVos.com.

For media inquires, please contact Josh Delano at (832) 910-7307 or DelanoyeStrategies@outlook.com.