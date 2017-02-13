CHIPOLA FUTURE EDUCATORS WIN AT STATE ……..

Share this: Print

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Future Educators Club won awards in every major category at the recent Florida Future Educators of America (FFEA) State Competition.



Four students—Savannah Shelley, Cheyenne Welch, Jacea McWaters, and Courtney Harrell—attended, along with Dr. Amanda Clark.



Chipola students placed in the following competitions: Courtney Harrell, 2nd in Essay; Cheyenne Welch, 1st in Speech; Savannah Shelley, 1st in Lesson Plan. The Chipola team also placed first in both the Public Service Announcement and Display Competitions.



The Chipola College Future Educators Club won awards in every major category at the recent Florida Future Educators of America (FFEA) State Competition. Pictured from left, are: Jacea McWaters, Courtney Harrell, Savannah Shelley and Cheyenne Welch.