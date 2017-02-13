4-H Camp Timpoochee registration now open ……….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Join us for a week on the waters of the Choctawhatchee Bay at 4-H Camp Timpoochee learning about marine life, kayaking, fishing, shooting sports, crafts and outdoor skills. Make new friends and join old friends while you enjoy nightly campfires, play fun games and sports and learn new dances. Registration for 4-H Camp is now open for Washington County youth for the week of June 12-16, 2017.

Camp registration forms are available on the UF/IFAS Extension Washington County website: https://washington.ifas.ufl.edu. Camp spots are limited, so register now. A $50, non-refundable deposit is due with the registration form. On our site, you’ll find answers to frequently asked questions as well as pictures of camp. Campers must be 8-13 years old by our camp date.

For more information on 4-H Camp Timpoochee, visit our website or call 850-638-6180.