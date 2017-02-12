TOM LYNCH’S “WATERCOLOR SECRETS REVEALED” WORKSHOP ………

Tom Lynch has been selected by American Artist Magazine as one of the “top 20” teachers in the nation. His workshops are very organized classes that include lesson exercises and plenty of individual attention. In his upcoming workshop at the Bayou Arts Center in South Walton County, Feb. 28 – March 3, t he overall objective is to show the vast range and flexibility of watercolor and to put emotion and conviction into painting by exploring, experimenting, and developing creativity of each individual. Tom likes to put fun into the process of painting, along with enthusiasm and new techniques in an atmosphere that makes the intermediate and advanced painter feel welcome. Visit our website for all the details for this workshop and our other class offerings. To register, call the office at 850.622.5970 or email lee@culturalartsalliance.com