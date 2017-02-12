Obituary for Robert Daniel Tomlin ……

Share this: Print

Robert Daniel Tomlin, age 55 of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

He was born on October 22, 1961 in Jacksonville, FL to the late John and Reba Elizabeth (Norris) Tomlin.

He is one of eight children, Billy (deceased), Pete, Al, Wanda, Diane, Chris (deceased) and Beth. Many nieces and nephews that adored their “Uncle Danny”.

Memorializaion will be by cremation.

Memorializaion will be by cremation.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of arrangements.