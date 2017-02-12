Obituary for John Frank Dougherty, III …….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

John Frank Dougherty III, age 87 of Chipley, FL passed away on Friday, February 10, 2017 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born August 17, 1929 in Pensacola, FL to the late John Frank Dougherty II and Virgie (Nobles) Dougherty.

He graduated from Pensacola High School, attended Pensacola Junior College and graduated from Auburn University where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. John joined the United States Army and served as a First Lieutenant during the Korean War. He was a member and a past president of the Pensacola Jaycees. John was also employed by Gulf Power and retired as the district manager of the Chipley area.

In 1965 John married Rebecca Williams. They have celebrated 51 years of marriage.

In Chipley John was a member and past president of the Chamber of Commerce. He received the Ole Ellis Lifetime Community Leadership Award from the chamber. He was also a member of Kiwanis Club, having served as President and Lt. Governor and having received The Kiwanis Hixson award. John was also a recipient of the Jefferson award. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley as well.

John is preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law, Pat Baldwin and a niece, Cindy Robinson.

He is survived by his wife Becky, sister, Betty Jo Burger, sister-in-law, Jodie Warren and husband Gordon, nieces and nephews, Wade Warren and wife Susan, Mark Warren, Wynn Warren, Col. Alan Baldwin and wife Melinda, Karl Burger and wife Karen, Anna Church.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church of Chipley with Dr. Trish Bruner and Ole Ellis officiating. Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing. Asked to serve as pallbearers are, Ted Everett, Rich Gaither, Chris Ellis, Darren Wall, Karl Burger and Jim Sapp.

Flowers will be accepted but donations can be made to Heifer International, 1 World Ave, Little Rock, AR 72202, www.heifer.org or to your favorite charity.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net