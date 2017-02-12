GCSC hosts drive-in movie night at the North Bay Campus ……..

Share this: Print

Southport, FL – Gulf Coast State College’s Student Government Association is hosting its annual drive-in movie night event with screenings of Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them followed by Dr. Strange.

The event will be held Friday, February 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the North Bay Campus (700 Highway 2301, Southport) and is open to the public. General admission is $2 and GCSC students and children under 12 years old are free. Concessions will be available for purchase to support student clubs.

For more information, please contact Katrina Porter at kporter@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 872.3864.