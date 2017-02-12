Full Moon In Full Splendor on Friday, February 10, 2017 in Chipley, Florida

Share this: Print

Friday night, February 10, 2017 brought the Full Snow Moon, as seen by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

February’s full Moon is traditionally called the Full Snow Moon because usually the heaviest snows fall in February, and the name dates back to the Native Americans during Colonial times when the Moons were a way of tracking the seasons.

The Native Americans were right, because on average, February is the snowiest month in the United States, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Hunting becomes very difficult at this time, and so some Native American tribes called this the Hunger Moon, while other Native American tribes called this Moon the ‘Shoulder to Shoulder Around the Fire Moon’ or ‘The Bone Moon’.

The Bone Moon meant that there was so little food that people gnawed on bones and ate bone marrow soup.

This year, there was also a penumbral eclipse of the Moon, beginning at 5:34PM on February 10 with best viewing around 7:45PM, a very subtle kind of eclipse which may appear like a darker-than-usual Moon.

This eclipse is typically easiest to view from the eastern portions of North America, as it is usually too light in the western time zones.

This photo was taken just before 8PM in Downtown Chipley, and shows off the new Washington County Courthouse.

