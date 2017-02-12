Chipley High School Lady Tigers JV Takes On Vernon High School Lady Yellow Jackets in Girls Softball

Share this: Print

The Chipley, Florida High School Lady Tigers faced off against the Vernon High School Lady Yellow Jackets in a double-header on Saturday, February 11, 2016 on the Chipley High School campus.

The 2PM game featured the Chipley JV Lady Tigers against the younger Vernon Varsity players in the first game, as Vernon did not field enough players to support a Junior Varsity team, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida. The Lady Tigers prevailed in the JV game, which was cut short after 2 1/2 hours of play so the Varsity game could begin.

