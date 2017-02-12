Chipley High School Beats Vernon High School in Girls Varsity Softball Season Opener
The Chipley, Florida High School Lady Tigers faced off against the Vernon High School Lady Yellow Jackets in the season opener on Saturday, February 11, 2016 on the Chipley High School campus.
The 4PM game featured the Chipley Varsity Lady Tigers against the Vernon Varsity players, in which Chipley prevailed, playing in arguably some of the best softball weather possible, on the Chipley High School campus, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.
