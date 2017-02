Share this: Print

Caryville, one of the six Senior centers in Washington County, meets every Wednesday from 10:00 – 1:00, offering BINGO, Crafts, Mind stimulating arts, Socialization, Education opportunities, and just an overall good time!

If you are 60 and over, live in the Caryville area, and are looking for something to get you out of the house, please come join us!!