Obituary for Lucy Frances Register ………

Mrs. Lucy Frances Register, age 76, of Bonifay, Florida went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. She was born September 2, 1940 in Black, Alabama to the late Samuel Q. and Evie Inez Brooks Jones. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Register was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Eliase Register; four brothers, Bobby C. Jones, Orban E. “Runt” Jones, Robert Fulton Jones, Jake Jones; one sister, Jackie Jones.

Shortly after Amos and Lucy married, Amos gave Lucy a scripture to hold onto: for He hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee ~ Hebrews 13:5 KJV. Lucy was very faithful to Little Rock Assembly of God Church and the Lord. She lead church choir for many years at New Bayview and Little Rock. Lucy also used her talent of singing and sang at many weddings, graduations, funerals and around the area at special events. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.

Mrs. Register is survived by one son, Eddie Register of Orlando, FL; one daughter, Pamela Tisza and husband Marc of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Tyler Marc Tisza, Olivia Pamela Whitehurst and husband Patrick, Moriah Gabrielle Tisza, Bethany Frances Tisza; two brothers, Cully Jones and wife Kate of Dothan, AL and Rev. Mikey Jones Sr. and wife Frances of Ocilla, GA; two sisters, Nadine Ashbaugh of Phenix City, AL and Jeannie McNeil of Black, AL; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, February 13, 2017 at Little Rock Assembly of God Church with Rev. Josh Garner officiating. Interment will follow in the East Mt. Zion Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Sunday at Peel Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be given to Little Rock Assembly of God Church, 1923 County Road 173, Bonifay, FL 32425.

Though her voice is now missing, we rejoice because “Momma is now teaching angels how to sing.” (Dottie Rambo)