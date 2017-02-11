Leon County Forest Cleanup and Keep Wakulla County Beautiful focus on Apalachicola National Forest, Leon and Wakulla Counties

Share this: Print

Volunteers are needed for the 2017 forest cleanups in Leon and Wakulla Counties on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

This year’s Forest Cleanup in Leon County starts at 8 a.m., on Forest Road 305, off Rivers Road. Volunteers must preregister via the event website at www.forestcleanup.org. For more information contact Sharon Gray at 850-877-6579 or email her at aplantomeet@earthlink.net.

This cleanup is sponsored by Leon County, the Forest Edge Neighborhood and various forest user groups. Forest Edge Neighborhood will be providing a free lunch for preregistered volunteers from 12-2 p.m.

In Wakulla County, volunteers will meet at Hudson Park for the Keep Wakulla County Beautiful trash pickup at 8 a.m. Participants must register with JoAnn Palmer by calling 850-745-7111 or by emailing her at helpkwcb@gmail.com. Lunch will be provided free from 12-2 p.m. for all volunteers.

“With several options to properly dispose of the waste we generate, it is unfortunate that some people still don’t think twice about dumping in the National Forest,” said longtime volunteer Sharon Gray. “The Forest Cleanup participants have removed over 145 tons of trash from the Leon County portion of the National Forest over the past 10 years.”

Each year teams of volunteers clean up “hot spots” identified by the Forest Service, Leon County Sheriff’s Department and forest user groups. Leon County Public Works, Solid Waste Division and Recycling also consistently supports the cleanup effort every year.

“The Apalachicola National Forest appreciates the participation of the public in this annual event,” said Recreation Program Manager Chandra Roberts. “Visitors to the forest can assist us by reporting this criminal activity to our law enforcement officers so we can take action.”

Photos from previous Forest Cleanups can be viewed online at www.forestcleanup.org.