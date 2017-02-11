House Subcommittee Advances Bill to Eliminate Enterprise Florida, Visit Florida ……..

Share this: Print

The Florida House Careers and Competition Subcommittee voted by a 10-5 margin to advance CCS 17-01, a bill that would end economic diversification and tourism marketing efforts in Florida, including eliminating the economic development toolkit, international programs, marketing and small business assistance.



Despite hundreds in attendance and over 11,000 emails sent to lawmakers by Florida Chamber members opposing the bill, the conversation of eliminating Enterprise Florida, Visit Florida and Florida’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and other important programs will continue in the Florida House unless your voice is heard that these job creation measures are important to you and your local economy.



The Florida Chamber believes the state must continue to fund initiatives that support diversifying the economy and attracting visitors and businesses to our state. The approved committee bill sends a signal that Florida’s state legislature is no longer an active partner in job creation, diversifying our economy, or supporting our important tourism sector.

Looking ahead, your efforts and comments will continue to be needed. So please, “stay tuned” for additional announcements on how you can help. We hope you will continue to join our fight to oppose any efforts to dismantle the state’s necessary and results-proven role in economic development and tourism marketing.