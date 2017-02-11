GCSC to host 2nd Annual Conference for Writers

Share this: Print

Gulf Coast State College’s Language & Literature Division is hosting the 2nd Annual Conference for Writers on April 7 & 8. The conference comprises two days of small, single genre workshops in fiction and poetry conducted by GCSC English faculty. Conference attendees will submit a literary work (or works) to be discussed in a workshop by fellow participants and the workshop leader.

This year’s conference has been expanded to include afternoon sessions with craft talk readings and a discussion panel of visiting published authors and conference faculty. Attendees will be able to purchase books by conference authors.

The deadline to register for the conference is March 1. In addition, the afternoon sessions will be offered independently at a reduced fee. The deadline for afternoon sessions only is March 31.

Visit www.gulfcoast.edu/writersconference for detailed information and event registration.

For additional information, please contact Douglas Wells at 769.1551, ext. 2884 ordwells@gulfcoast.edu.