Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida Sets Date for 5th Annual ArtKidDoo …….

Vendor booth openings still available for event

Chipley, Fla. – The date for ArtKidDoo has been set for Saturday, April 8, 2017, and the event will be held in Shivers Park in Chipley, Florida, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. ArtKidDoo is a collaborative effort between the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, the Washington County Arts Council, childcare providers and local businesses to encourage awareness for the arts in young children.



The community will come together for this free, 1-day event to offer hands-on arts and crafts as well as performance art by local artists, musicians, and vocalists. Light food options will be available.



Businesses, civic organizations, non-profit and faith-based organizations are welcome to join as a vendor booth for this 5th annual event. The cost is free for vendors. The Early Learning Coalition asks that all vendors provide a hands-on art activity in which children and families can participate. Nearly 800 people were in attendance at ArtKidDoo last spring, and we anticipate more participation this year.



If you would like to join us as a vendor or offer a special performance, please visit our website at http://www.elcnwf.org/?q=outreach to download the application form. Once completed, please return the form to Suzan Gage at suzan.gage@elcnwf.org. If your agency or organization would like to participate as volunteers, you may also reach out to Suzan Gage to learn about the various opportunities for volunteering the day of ArtKidDoo.

The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida oversees the School Readiness and Voluntary Prekindergarten Programs for all counties in Northwest Florida. In addition to these programs, the Coalition offers childcare referral, developmental screenings, and support to parents. Childcare providers are also supported through performance funding initiatives, age-appropriate curriculum training, and professional development. For additional information, visit the Office of Early Learning’s website at

www.floridaearlylearning.com or visit www.elcnwf.org for information about your local Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida.