CHIPOLA HOMECOMING SET FOR FEB. 13-18 ……..

MARIANNA—Chipola College will celebrate Homecoming the week of Feb. 13-18. The Indians will host the Tallahassee Community College Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 18. This year’s theme is “Chipola on the Hunt.”

The Homecoming Court will be presented and the Queen and Mr. Chipola will be crowned at halftime of the men’s basketball game on Feb. 18. Interim President Dr. Sarah Clemmons will host a reception for all alumni beginning at 6 p.m. in the Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center.

For information, visit the Student Activities Office in the Cafeteria or call (850) 718-2308 or 718-2314.