Chipley, Florida High School Lady Tigers Face Off Against Vernon Lady Yellow Jackets on Saturday

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

The Chipley, Florida High School Lady Tigers will face their first challenge of the 2017 softball season as they face off against the Vernon High School Lady Yellow Jackets in a double-header on Saturday, February 11, 2016 on the Chipley High School campus.

Slated for a starting time of 2PM, the Chipley JV Lady Tigers will play some of the younger Vernon Varsity players in the first game, as Vernon does not field enough players to support a Junior Varsity team.

At 4PM the Varsity Lady Tigers will face the Vernon Lady Yellow Jackets Varsity, and spirits are high on both high school campuses as these traditionally very competitive teams prepare to collide on the field.

Admission is free, and according to all accounts, the weather is slated to be perfect for enjoying some early-season softball, so please plan to attend and support your team of choice in this opening game.

Led by Coaches Sacher Dickson and Chelsea Carter, the Chipley girls have been going through their paces on the practice fields, enjoying some unseasonably warm spring days, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.