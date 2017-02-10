Washington County Planning Commission sets Special Meeting for Feb. 21st at 5 p.m. ……..

Share this: Print

Present at the meeting were: Roger Hagan, Dist. 1; Al Keown, Dist. 3; Jim Ackerman, Dist. 4; David Morris, Dist. 5; Mike Park, School Board; John Gay, At Large.

In their meeting Feb. 7th, the Washington County Planning Commission covered the following agenda items:

Approved as corrected the minutes of their Dec. 6th, Jan. 10th and Jan. 17th meetings.

Talked with Jim Town regarding the Hwy 79 project. He said the project was moving slowly and approximately two months behind schedule. He explained that about one-half of the land involved in the project are considered wetlands and will require developing a schedule as to how things are to be handled, as well as updating the county’s wetland map. John Gay made the motion to move forward with review by the county attorney. Motion was seconded by Jim Ackerman and approved by the Planning Commission.

Also heard during the meeting was John Rogers who questioned plans for property owned by Gene Prough. The acreage is being sought by the City of Chipley for use as a sprayfield and Rogers and his wife Mary Pat Gilbert Rogers are asking the Planning Commission to take a closer look at the situation.

Mary Pat Gilbert had sent the letter below to the Planning Commission regarding her concerns.

After a discussion with the Rogers, the Planning Commission approved a motion to look deeper into the situation before taking action.