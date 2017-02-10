Washington County issuing Request for Proposal on Revolving Line of Credit for FEMA work ………
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL 17-1
Revolving Line of Credit
Washington County, Florida, is seeking competitive proposals from qualified
Offerors to provide a revolving line of credit, for up to three million dollars
($3,000,000.00) to assist Washington County in finalizing FEMA related
projects, in accordance with all terms, conditions and specifications as set out
in this Request for Proposal (“RFP”). The RFP and related documents may be
obtained during normal business hours from the County Office, (850) 638-
6200, or from the County web site at www.washingtonfl.com.
Proposals, to be considered and evaluated, must be sealed and received on or
before 2:00 p.m. on March 3, 2017, in the County Office at 1331 South Blvd.,
Chipley, FL 32428, Attn: Jackie Snowden.
Proposals appropriately received will be opened at this time. Proposals
received after 2:00 p.m. will not be accepted or considered. The time of
receipt shall be determined by the time clock stamp in the County Office, or if
it is not working, such time shall be determined by the County official who is to
open the proposals. Faxed or e-mailed proposals are not acceptable.
Each proposal shall include one (1) original and five (5) copies, must be
appropriately signed by an authorized representative of the Offeror, and must
be submitted in a sealed envelope or package. The notation “Revolving Line
of Credit, RFP No. 17-1” must be clearly marked on the front of that envelope
or package.
Washington County, Florida, and its officers, employees or agents will not be
responsible for the opening of a proposal envelope or package if that envelope
or package is not appropriately sealed and marked as specified.
Washington County, Florida, reserves the right to cancel this RFP and/or reject
any or all proposals, to waive informalities in any proposal, to award any whole
or part of a proposal, to negotiate further with any selected Offeror, and to
make an award to the Offeror whose proposal is, at the sole discretion of the
County, determined to be in the best interest of the County.
No proposal may be withdrawn for a period of ninety (90) days after the
opening of the proposal.
Inquiries regarding this RFP should be directed to Jackie Snowden at 850-638-6200.