Washington County issuing Request for Proposal on Revolving Line of Credit for FEMA work ………

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL 17-1

Revolving Line of Credit

Washington County, Florida, is seeking competitive proposals from qualified

Offerors to provide a revolving line of credit, for up to three million dollars

($3,000,000.00) to assist Washington County in finalizing FEMA related

projects, in accordance with all terms, conditions and specifications as set out

in this Request for Proposal (“RFP”). The RFP and related documents may be

obtained during normal business hours from the County Office, (850) 638-

6200, or from the County web site at www.washingtonfl.com.

Proposals, to be considered and evaluated, must be sealed and received on or

before 2:00 p.m. on March 3, 2017, in the County Office at 1331 South Blvd.,

Chipley, FL 32428, Attn: Jackie Snowden.

Proposals appropriately received will be opened at this time. Proposals

received after 2:00 p.m. will not be accepted or considered. The time of

receipt shall be determined by the time clock stamp in the County Office, or if

it is not working, such time shall be determined by the County official who is to

open the proposals. Faxed or e-mailed proposals are not acceptable.

Each proposal shall include one (1) original and five (5) copies, must be

appropriately signed by an authorized representative of the Offeror, and must

be submitted in a sealed envelope or package. The notation “Revolving Line

of Credit, RFP No. 17-1” must be clearly marked on the front of that envelope

or package.

Washington County, Florida, and its officers, employees or agents will not be

responsible for the opening of a proposal envelope or package if that envelope

or package is not appropriately sealed and marked as specified.

Washington County, Florida, reserves the right to cancel this RFP and/or reject

any or all proposals, to waive informalities in any proposal, to award any whole

or part of a proposal, to negotiate further with any selected Offeror, and to

make an award to the Offeror whose proposal is, at the sole discretion of the

County, determined to be in the best interest of the County.

No proposal may be withdrawn for a period of ninety (90) days after the

opening of the proposal.

Inquiries regarding this RFP should be directed to Jackie Snowden at 850-638-6200.