Today is last day to sign up for Chipley spring ball season ……..

Chipley Council discusses variety of items at Thursday’s Workshop.

by Kathy Foster

Members of the Chipley City Council met in a Workshop session Thursday evening and discussed the following items which will appear on their March 14th meeting agenda:

FDEP WW6700110 Amendment No. 2 – this FDEP amendment, if approved, will increase the SFR Loan/Grant to include an additional $53,000 for Planning Activities and will allow for six month extension of Planning Activities to be completed no later than Sept. 15, 2017.

Special Event Application – Northwest Florida Community Hospital is requesting the application for a 5K Glow Run at the hospital on March 4 at 6 p.m. This is a fundraiser for Relay for Life. It is a kid’s fun run around the hospital track.

FDOT 5th Street Drainage Project Design Ward – City Administrator Dan Miner is recommending that the City Council approve awarding the FDOT 5th Street Drainage Project Design contract to Mott MacDonald based on scoring of the Selection Committee and successful negotiation in accordance with the Consultants Competitive Negotiations Act.

DOT Pine Avenue Sidewalk Project Construction and Engineering Inspection Services contract to Alday-Howell Engineering, Inc., based on scoring of the Selection Committee and successful negotiation in accordance with the Consultants Competitive Negotiations Act.

CRA Alleyway Design Award and Approval of Contract Execution. The CRA advertised for RFQ’s and one proposal was submitted. The CRA through successful negotiations with PolyEngineering, Inc. have come up with a contract price of $9,100 for the CRA Alleyway Project Design Services.

FDEP Pals Park Phase VIII Agreement – This FDEP grant agreement is for Pals Park Phase VIII in the amount of $50,000.

Also as part of Thursday’s Workshop City personnel made the following reports:

Police Department – During January, four rifles were recovered in Chipley following a robbery in Holmes County; seven warrants were served; three burglaries of residences were reported; nine theft cases were worked and four drug cases were worked.

Fire Department – During January there were four structure fires; three vehicle fires; and personnel were called out for three traffic crashes.

Water Utilities Department – Bacteriological samples on water wells for the month of January passed.

Planning & Zoning Department – Two tree removal permits were issued; two sign permits were issued; and one Land Use Compliance Certificate was issued.

Code Enforcement Department – Fifteen public nuisance cases were worked.

Recreation Department – Started registration for the 2017 Baseball/Softball season; worked on the baseball/softball fields; worked on field maintenance.