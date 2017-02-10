TICKETS ON SALE FOR CHIPOLA’S ‘HELLO DOLLY’ FEB. 22-26 ……..

Share this: Print

Tickets are on sale for the Chipola College Theater production of the hit musical “Hello Dolly,” which runs Feb. 22-26.



Chipola’s adaptation of the 1964 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical tells the story of Dolly Levi, a New York matchmaker who arranges things like furniture, daffodils and lives. A widow, she has found herself in love with a “half-a-millionaire” named Horance Vandergelder. She weaves a web of romantic complications involving his two clerks, a pretty milliner and her assistant. Eventually, all is sorted out, and everyone ends up with the right person.



Shows are nightly, Wednesday through Saturday, at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for 18 and under—are available online at www.chipola.edu and in the Center for the Arts Box Office. Chipola students and employees get free tickets with ID.



A special Sunday Brunch is available for the Feb. 26 show. Cost is $25 for ACT Fund members and $30 for non-members. Price includes brunch and show tickets.

Box Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Online tickets may be printed at home, or with an order confirmation, will-call tickets will be available at the box office the night of the show.



The cast includes: Gabriela Merz as Mrs. Dolly Levi, Darby Benjamin as Ernestina, Destin Dawson as Ambrose Kemper, Keith Watford as Horace Vandergelder, Sarah Liffick as Ermengarde, Zac West as Cornelius Hackl, Saylor Novonglosky as Barnaby Tucker, Grace Wallace as Minnie Fay, Dianna Floyd as Irene Malloy, Ashleigh Braswell as Mrs. Rose, Colton Day as Rudolph Reisenweber, Anthony Severson as Stanley.



The ensemble includes: Karissa Mercer, Oliva Wester, Sarah Beth Yoder, Madyson Hendrix, Angela Jones, Jamie Gibson, Karen Redman, Nicole Morse, Caroline King, Stephanie King, Jennifer Bernier, Elizabeth Bennett, Stephanie Mitchell, Grace Rossou, Cheyenne Cobart, Katelyn Cannady, Sydney Jansen, Bethany Schneider, Jamie Sory, Venus Boyd, Jaylyn Palmer, Calen Masai, Victoria Kanesm, Jill Berquist, Hannah Ahalaseh and Breeanna Bennet.



The children’s ensemble includes: Victoria Kanes, Anna Barber, Emilyann Raoulhac, Kodibeth Bates, Alec Griffin, Catherine Lewis,Addison Hussey, Madelin Garcia, Emily Rezek, Willa Wester, Chandler King, Alana Kerr and Keegan Bernier.



Visit the Box Office in person, online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice, or phone 850-718-2420.