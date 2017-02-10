CHIPOLA SOFTBALL TOPS STATE POLL WITH TOP PLAYER ………

Share this: Print

MARIANNA—The Chipola Lady Indians are the top-ranked softball team in the FCSAA Region 8 Coaches Poll released Feb. 7.



Freshman DP Alexis Grampp of Chattanooga, Tenn., is the NJCAA Region 8 Softball Player of the Week. She Batted .467 (7-for-15) with eight runs scored, one double, three home runs, six RBIs and four stolen bases in five games during the voting period. Grampp helped lead Chipola to a 5-0 record in Texas, including wins over NJCAA No. 9 San Jacinto, No. 12 Galveston and Blinn. She hit safely and scored in four of the five games, most notably 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs vs. Galveston and 2-for-2 with three runs scored and a pair of solo home runs vs. Blinn.



The Lady Indians finished the 2015-16 season with a (50-15) record. They came as close as a team could come to winning a second straight NJCAA National Championship which they won in 2015. Butler proved too much for Chipola, holding off the Lady Indians 4-2 in the title game of the national tournament.



Chipola captured the 2016 FCSAA State Championship with a 6-2 win over Florida SouthWestern in the title game of the NJCAA District/FCSAA State Softball Tournament on May 1, 2016.



Lady Indians Coach Belinda Hendrix has been named state coach of the year five times in 12 years at Chipola. She also picked up her 500th win last season. Hendrix and her Associate Head Coach and husband Jimmy Hendrix lead the team along with Assistant Coach Kelly Brookins.