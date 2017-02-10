Chipley, Florida City League Basketball Continues on Former Chipley High School Campus

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

City League Basketball in downtown Chipley, Florida at the old CHS gymnasium featuring the 9-12 year old boys and girls took place on Thursday, February 9, 2017, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida, as Pearce Tree Service played the Cavaliers at 6:15 PM.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online atwww.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.