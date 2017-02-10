6-8 Year Olds Rock! Photos From Chipley City League Basketball Game February 9. 2017

Share this: Print

At 5:15PM the 6-8 year old boys and girls took the court at the Chipley City League Basketball in downtown Chipley, Florida in the old CHS gymnasium on Thursday, February 9, 2017, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

Their ball handling skills differed as much as their hairstyles, but the common element was a desire to play, and a big ‘hats off’ to the City of Chipley and all the coaches and parents who encourage participation of these children in this healthy, and life-lesson rich, activity.

At the end of each evening of play, these kids have learned that life is not fair, nothing comes easy, they are no more special then the child next to them and hard work wins- and the chances of them growing up to be a ‘snowflake’ are greatly diminished.

