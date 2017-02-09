White House Service – Lawyers Argue President Trump’s Travel Moratorium in Front Of 9th Circuit Court of Appeals People ………..

Travel Executive Order Challenge

A challenge to President Donald Trump’s travel moratorium Executive Order reached the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that sits in San Francisco.

Last night, three judges on the court: Judge Michelle T. Friedland, Judge William C. Canby Jr. and Judge Richard R. Clifton, heard arguments from August Flentje of the Justice Department, in support of the Order and from Noah Purcell, Washington State’s Solicitor General, who argued against it.

The issue in question was whether the District Court in Seattle, which had previously suspended the Executive Order, has the right to stop such a sweeping Order, which in the President’s view is important to ensure the country’s national security.

A decision is expected as early as Thursday, and next week at the latest.

Confirmation Hearings

During U.S. confirmation hearings on Sen. Jeff Sessions’ (R-AL) nomination for U.S. Attorney General, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was forced by the Republican majority to stop speaking after she invoked a letter written by Dr. Martin Luther King’s widow Coretta Scott King sent to the U.S. Senate in 1986 when Sessions was being considered for a federal judgeship.

The Administration is hoping to get to a confirmation vote today. As this brief is being written, Senators are still debating Sen. Sessions’ fitness to serve as the head of the U.S. Justice Department.

Other Events

Yesterday evening, President Trump spoke with Prime Minister Rajoy of Spain and President Erdogan of Turkey.

This morning, President Trump spoke at the Winter Conference of the Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association.

Extra

