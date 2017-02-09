Washington County Heritage Festival April 1st-2nd

Share this: Print

This special event will be held at Falling Waters State Park in Chipley

Washington County Heritage Festival

Falling Waters State Park

April 1- 2, 2017

Falling Waters State Park and the Washington County Tourist Development Council are

proud to present the 2nd Annual Washington County Heritage Festival. In the tradition of

Legends and Lore, come and experience the real Florida at the park on an even grander

scale. Live music and over 75 demonstrators and crafters are just the beginning, all set to

the backdrop of what has been called the most amazing geological feature in Florida.

You’ll see blacksmiths, flint knappers, a petting zoo, an Indian village, antique tractors,

live alligators and much more. There will be many artists using anything from a chainsaw

to a paintbrush with a variety of homemade crafts, artwork & jewelry for sale. There will

be plenty of great food, entertainment and good, old-fashioned, wholesome fun for the

whole family.

Time: April 1, 2017 9am to 4pm

April 2, 2017 12pm to 4pm

Cost: $5 per vehicle

Check ou t w w w .fl ori da s t a t e pa rks .or g / fa l l i ngw a t e rs or call 638-6130 for more

information.

There is still some room available for anyone interested in demonstrating or selling

their handmade crafts or art work at the Washington County Heritage Festival.

Please call the number above if you are interested. Thank you.