Washington County Heritage Festival April 1st-2nd
This special event will be held at Falling Waters State Park in Chipley
Washington County Heritage Festival
Falling Waters State Park
April 1- 2, 2017
Falling Waters State Park and the Washington County Tourist Development Council are
proud to present the 2nd Annual Washington County Heritage Festival. In the tradition of
Legends and Lore, come and experience the real Florida at the park on an even grander
scale. Live music and over 75 demonstrators and crafters are just the beginning, all set to
the backdrop of what has been called the most amazing geological feature in Florida.
You’ll see blacksmiths, flint knappers, a petting zoo, an Indian village, antique tractors,
live alligators and much more. There will be many artists using anything from a chainsaw
to a paintbrush with a variety of homemade crafts, artwork & jewelry for sale. There will
be plenty of great food, entertainment and good, old-fashioned, wholesome fun for the
whole family.
Time: April 1, 2017 9am to 4pm
April 2, 2017 12pm to 4pm
Cost: $5 per vehicle
Check out www.floridastateparks.org/fallingwaters or call 638-6130 for more
information.
There is still some room available for anyone interested in demonstrating or selling
their handmade crafts or art work at the Washington County Heritage Festival.
Please call the number above if you are interested. Thank you.