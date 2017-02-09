ONE STRUCK BY CAR, CRITICALLY INJURED ……..

Police interview a distraught witness at the scene of Wednesday night’s accident.

A DeFuniak Springs man was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night shortly before 7 PM.

The accident occurred on Bruce Avenue near 13th Street. Two men were walking along Bruce Avenue when a Ford SUV struck one of the men sending him flying across the roadway.

DeFuniak Springs Police arrived to find the man in cardiac arrest and immediately began administering CPR to the critically injured man, assisted by DeFuniak Springs firefighters.

Walton Fire-Rescue paramedics arrived and continued advanced life support as they quickly rushed him to a hospital. The driver was not injured.

A section of Bruce Avenue remained closed for over an hour as investigators interviewed witnesses and the driver and processed the scene.

The accident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.