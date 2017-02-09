KSES Principal Lesa Burdeshaw brags about teachers ………

The letters read: “On behalf of the State of Florida, please join me in congratulating the highest impact teacher in your school. A recent analysis of student performance on statewide standardized assessments found that the following teacher had an impact on student learning that is among the most positive in the entire state. (All high impact teachers will receive a letter and certificate recognizing this accomplishment, and will be invited to learn more about what makes their teaching so impactful.)

According to the most current information reported to the Florida Department of Education, the following teacher at your school has been identified as a high impact teacher.

Thank you for your leadership and hard work in supporting your teachers’ impact on student learning and for your continued commitment to preparing Florida’s students for success in college, career and life.

Sincerely,

Commissioner Pam Stewart