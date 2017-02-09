Health Benefits of Strawberries- Seasonal Fruits are Healthy and Delicious

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Whether fresh or frozen, there’s no denying that strawberries are a popular fruit, but they also pack a healthy punch. If you’re not already a fan of strawberries, you should be, because they are truly a superfood.

Nutrient-rich and packed with antioxidants (like vitamin C), strawberries offer a wide range of health benefits, including wrinkle-prevention. Strawberries are an excellent source of vitamin C, with one serving of strawberries containing 51.5 mg of vitamin C, or about half of your daily requirement.

The antioxidant properties in strawberries may also help to prevent cataracts, which can lead to blindness in older age. Vitamin C is one of the antioxidants that can help with cancer prevention, and is vital to the production of collagen, which helps to improve skin’s elasticity and resilience.

Strawberries contain powerful heart health boosters, including ellagic acid and flavonoids, which can provide an antioxidant effect beneficial to heart health. The antioxidants and phytochemicals found in strawberries may also help to reduce inflammation of the joints, which may cause arthritis and can also lead to heart disease.

Potassium is another heart healthy nutrient, and with 134 mg per serving, strawberries are considered a fairly good source of potassium, and also aids in fighting type 2 diabetes. Strawberries are naturally low in calories, with around 28 calories per serving, are fat-free and low in both sodium and sugar.

Get your fresh, juicy Plant City Strawberries at Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 77 (Main Street) and Hwy 90 in downtown Chipley, for all the above reasons, or just because they taste good.