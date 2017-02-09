Governor Rick Scott Reappoints Alan Abramowitz as Executive Director of the Statewide Guardian Ad Litem Program …….

Share this: Print

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott has announced the reappointment of Alan Abramowitz as Executive Director of the Statewide Guardian Ad Litem Program.

Abramowitz, 54, of Tallahassee, has been the executive director of the Guardian Ad Litem program since 2010. Abramowitz served in the Florida National Guard and the United States Army from 1983-1998. He previously served as State Director for family safety for the Department of Children and Families, and as the Chief Legal Counsel for the Central Florida region of the Department of Children and Families. Abramowitz also served as Assistant General Counsel for the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. He received his bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University, his law degree from Florida State University, and his master’s degree from the University of Central Florida.

He is reappointed for a term beginning February 8, 2017, and ending February 8th, 2019.