From The White House …….

Updates:

BREAKING: Travel Executive Order Freeze Remains in Place

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a Seattle District Court’s decision to instate a nationwide freeze on President Donald Trump’s travel moratorium Executive Order.

Shortly after the decision was announced, President Trump tweeted his disapproval:

There is a strong possibility that the Executive Order ends up on the U.S. Supreme Court docket.

Cabinet Nominees

Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions has been sworn in as our next U.S. Attorney General. The swearing-in ceremony was held in the Oval Office this morning, following a Senate vote late last night.

Other Developments

Today, President Trump signed 3 Executive Orders focused on law enforcement and public safety.

This morning, the President also met with leaders in the aviation industry and held a listening session regarding the United States Supreme Court.

During today’s press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that the Trump Administration will move forward with the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. We can expect protests and altercations with law enforcement.

Earlier today, President Trump spoke with Afghani President Ashraf Ghani and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

White House Visits

Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe will visit Washington D.C. on Friday, and will accompany President Trump to the “Winter White House” over the weekend.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Washington D.C. and meet with President Trump next Monday.

Extra

