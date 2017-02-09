Chipley City League Basketball Games Feature Local Young Athletic Talent

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

City League Basketball in downtown Chipley at the old Chipley High School gymnasium featured the 9-12 year old boys and girls on Thursday evening, February 9, 2017, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida, as Subway played Washington Rehab at 7:15PM.

Earlier games at 5:15PM and 6:15PM featured the 6-8 years old boys and girls and 9-12 year old boys and girls respectively, and you can view those photos in separate feature stories.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.