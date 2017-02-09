Basketball Excitement Continues With Chipley City League in Old Chipley High School Gym

Share this: Print

Join ‘Real Florida Magazine’ for all the hoops action tonight, Thursday, February 9, 2016, starting at 5:15PM for 6-8 year old boys and girls, and at 6:15PM for 9-12 old year boys and girls, as City League Basketball action continues in the old Chipley High School gymnasium on 2nd Street in Downtown Chipley, Florida.

Action was brisk on Monday, February 6, 2016 as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida, as Subway played Finch Fire-N-Water.

Congratulations to the businesses which sponsor these teams. and more importantly, hats-off to the dedicated coaches who impart a sense of competition and healthy aggression, but tempered by fair play and sportsmanship, to our youth.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.