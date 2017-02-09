Appreciation letter from Sheriff Kevin Crews ………
The Communication Center of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had one of the busiest nights
we’ve experienced in a long time concerning the storm that passed through our county Tuesday night. I would like to
commend Christy Bess, Lane Evans, Sommer Cason and Communications Supervisor Joe Hamm, of the
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center.
These ladies handled 247 in bound calls
and 50 out bound calls in a 4 hour period. They dispatched 54 highway obstructions, 27 power lines
down, 3 fires, 11 hazardous conditions, 2 car crashes and numerous other calls that required law
enforcement, Washington County EMS, Washington County road crews and fire response.
I believe that our communities were receiving service from all of Washington County’s volunteer firemen. I have the
utmost respect and appreciation for all the dedication and hard work of everyone involved.
This was an exceptional performance and reflects greatly on the entire Washington County Team.
Kevin Crews
Sheriff