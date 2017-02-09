Appreciation letter from Sheriff Kevin Crews ………

Share this: Print

The Communication Center of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had one of the busiest nights

we’ve experienced in a long time concerning the storm that passed through our county Tuesday night. I would like to

commend Christy Bess, Lane Evans, Sommer Cason and Communications Supervisor Joe Hamm, of the

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center.

These ladies handled 247 in bound calls

and 50 out bound calls in a 4 hour period. They dispatched 54 highway obstructions, 27 power lines

down, 3 fires, 11 hazardous conditions, 2 car crashes and numerous other calls that required law

enforcement, Washington County EMS, Washington County road crews and fire response.

I believe that our communities were receiving service from all of Washington County’s volunteer firemen. I have the

utmost respect and appreciation for all the dedication and hard work of everyone involved.

This was an exceptional performance and reflects greatly on the entire Washington County Team.

Kevin Crews

Sheriff