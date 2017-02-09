2017 Hospitality Training Workshops ………

Share this: Print

RiverWay South Apalachicola Choctawhatchee (RWSAC) and Goodwill Industries Big Bend, Inc. are co-sponsoring a series of hospitality training workshops that will provide high-quality, nationally-certified training to frontline tourism industry professionals and create “Ambassadors” for the RiverWay South region. You have three opportunities to attend this training:

• February 21 from 9:00am – 12:30pm

Goodwill Retail Store (Upstairs)

3906 W US Hwy 98 – Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

• February 23 from 9:00am – 12:30pm

Goodwill Career Training Center

1301 Main Street – Chipley, Florida

• February 28 from 9:00am – 12:30pm

Eastpoint Fire Department

24 6th Street – Eastpoint, Florida

Who should attend this training? Frontline workers in the hospitality and travel industries including: hotels, attractions, restaurants, Agritourism, welcome centers, outfitters and guides and nature-heritage tourism.

Registration for all three workshops is now open, so secure your space today! To register, contact Betty Webb, Project Manager, RiverWay South Apalachicola Choctawhatchee at 850-323-0567 or via email at bettytaylor.webb@gmail.com. There is a $50 registration fee for the class which includes all materials, including Educational Institute Certification through the nationally acclaimed American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (for those passing an exam given at the end of the course with a score of 70% and above). Registration is on a first-come basis, as each class is limited to 20 participants. Scholarship opportunities are available for a limited number of participants. For details on scholarships, contact Betty Webb. Training will be conducted by Ludmila Johnson, Hospitality Trainer for Goodwill Industries Big Bend.

RiverWay South Apalachicola Choctawhatchee is a public/private partnership that encourages sustainable economic development through the preservation and promotion of the natural, cultural, and historical resources of the Apalachicola and Choctawhatchee River basins. Contributing partners include: Calhoun County, Franklin County, Gadsden County, Holmes County, Jackson County, Walton County, Washington County, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, and VISIT FLORIDA. ###