Home » Local News » Silly, Crazy, Raunchy Comedy Opens February 10 at Kaleidoscope Theatre ………
|
Paul Elliott’s gentle, yet sometimes outrageous, comedy “Exit Laughing” is a bit like “The Golden Girls” meets “Steel Magnolias.”
|
|
|When the biggest highlight in your life for the past 30 years has been your weekly bridge night out with the “girls,” what do you do when one of your foursome inconveniently dies? If you’re Connie, Leona and Millie, three southern ladies from Birmingham, you do the most daring thing you’ve ever done. You “borrow” the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game, and the wildest, most exciting night of your lives involves a police raid, a stripper and a whole new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you’re truly living.
|Directed by by Bunnie Hibbard and Harley Benner, Exit Laughing features Alison Andrews, Renee Ryals, Lois Carter, Olivia Van Kley and Michael Anthony Butler and perhaps some surpise guests.
“”Mature Audiences Only: Language and Sexual References
|
|
February 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 at 7:30
February 12, 19, 26 at 2:00
|
Click Button to purchase tickets and make reservations online
|
|
Or Click the Get Tickets Link on our Facebook Page
Or Call (850)265-3226
Join us on Opening Night, Friday February 10 for a post-performance wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres reception with the cast and crew
|
Concesssion Volunteers Needed
Sell Concessions and See the Show for Free
Email Lois at ktplays@knology.net
|
Southern Fried Comedy
Dearly Beloved
Opens
March 17 for 3 Weekends