Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Real Florida Magazine interview with Coy Pennington, with ‘Trail Life USA’ in Downtown Chipley on Monday, February 6, 2017, produced by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

See more video clips, photos and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to these interviews on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.