Pond Management Workshop – February 15 ……..
by Shep Eubanks
February 15, 2017
UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center
155 Research Rd, Quincy, FL 32351
1:00 – 5:00 p.m. (Eastern)
Topics:
-
Pond Management Goals
-
Fish Stocking Options for Your Pond
-
Fish Management Options
-
Water Quality and its Management
-
Weed ID & Control
Bring your pond weed for free identification
Pond Visit Included
Presenters:
Chuck Cichra, Ph.D., Fisheries Specialist – University of Florida
Stephen Enloe, Ph.D., Aquatic Weed Specialist – University of Florida
Registration Fee: $10 Per Person. *Pre-registration is required, no later than February 13, 2017. Numerous handouts will be provided to attendees. Contact the Gadsden County Extension Office for registration at 850-875-7255 or email DJ Wiggins at zadarreyal.wiggins@famu.edu