By February 8, 2017

Pond Management Workshop – February 15 ……..

 by Shep Eubanks

February 15, 2017

UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center
155 Research Rd, Quincy, FL 32351

1:00 – 5:00 p.m. (Eastern)

Topics:

  • Pond Management Goals

  • Fish Stocking Options for Your Pond

  • Fish Management Options

  • Water Quality and its Management

  • Weed ID & Control

Bring your pond weed for free identification

Pond Visit Included

Presenters:

Chuck Cichra, Ph.D., Fisheries Specialist – University of Florida

Stephen Enloe, Ph.D., Aquatic Weed Specialist – University of Florida

Registration Fee: $10 Per Person.  *Pre-registration is required, no later than February 13, 2017.  Numerous handouts will be provided to attendees. Contact the Gadsden County Extension Office for registration at  850-875-7255 or email DJ Wiggins at  zadarreyal.wiggins@famu.edu

 

PG

Author: Shep Eubanks – bigbuck@ufl.edu

Shep Eubanks is the County Extension Director and Agriculture Agent in Gadsden County.

Posted in: Local News