Pond Management Workshop – February 15 ……..

February 15, 2017

UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center

155 Research Rd, Quincy, FL 32351

1:00 – 5:00 p.m. (Eastern)

Topics:

Pond Management Goals

Fish Stocking Options for Your Pond

Fish Management Options

Water Quality and its Management

Weed ID & Control

Bring your pond weed for free identification

Pond Visit Included

Presenters:



Chuck Cichra, Ph.D., Fisheries Specialist – University of Florida

Stephen Enloe, Ph.D., Aquatic Weed Specialist – University of Florida

Registration Fee: $10 Per Person. *Pre-registration is required, no later than February 13, 2017. Numerous handouts will be provided to attendees. Contact the Gadsden County Extension Office for registration at 850-875-7255 or email DJ Wiggins at zadarreyal.wiggins@famu.edu