MAN KILLED DRIVING WRONG WAY ON I-10 ……..

One man was killed and two other people injured in an early morning crash Tuesday in Walton County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports Leroy Allemond, 64, of Summerville, SC was traveling east in the inside westbound travel lane of I-10 near mile marker 70 around 1 AM in his 2008 Chevy HHR when an approaching swerved to avoid a collision.

A 2006 Dodge Sprinter, driven by 24-year-old Marlaina Phillips of Melbourne, Florida and her passenger, 27-year-old Alexandra Parsons of Altamonte Springs, Florida , were travellling behind the first vehicle when Allemond struck them head-on.

Allemond was pronounced dead at the scene. Phillips was transported to FWB Medical Center with serious injuries. Her passenger sustained only minor injuries.

Troopers say the accident remains under investigation.