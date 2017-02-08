Home » Local News » Food » Florida Steak Bowl ……..
Bursting with flavor.
Ingredients:
- 1 eight-ounce strip steak
- 1 teaspoon Latin spice mix
- 2 ears corn, roasted and kernels removed from the cob
- 1 large tomato, diced
- 1 cup black beans, from a can, drained
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, hand torn
- 1/2 lime, juiced (plus more if desired)
- 1/4 teaspoon powdered cumin
- Your favorite hot sauce (for heat)
- Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
- 1 cup leaf lettuce, rinsed and chopped
- 2 cups brown rice, cooked as directed on package
Directions:
- Generously season the strip steak with the Latin spice mix on both sides.
- To grill, place steak on grill over medium, ash-covered coals.
- Grill the steak, covered, 12 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 10 to 13 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- When desired temperature is reached, remove steak from grill and let it rest.
- To cook indoors, preheat a sauté pan over medium-high heat.
- Add 1 teaspoon vegetable oil to the preheated pan.
- Carefully add the seasoned steak to the oiled sauté pan.
- Cook steak for 2 to 4 minutes on each side until desired internal temperature is reached.
- Remove steak from pan and let rest.
- In a medium-sized bowl, combine the corn, cilantro, lime juice, cumin, diced tomato, hot sauce and black beans.
- Stir ingredients to combine.
- Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
- Slice the steak against the grain into 1/4 inch strips.
- In two serving bowls, layer the rice, salsa and lettuce and place the steak strips on top.