By February 8, 2017

Bursting with flavor.

Florida Steak Bowl

Ingredients:

  • 1 eight-ounce strip steak
  • 1 teaspoon Latin spice mix
  • 2 ears corn, roasted and kernels removed from the cob
  • 1 large tomato, diced
  • 1 cup black beans, from a can, drained
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, hand torn
  • 1/2 lime, juiced (plus more if desired)
  • 1/4 teaspoon powdered cumin
  • Your favorite hot sauce (for heat)
  • Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
  • 1 cup leaf lettuce, rinsed and chopped
  • 2 cups brown rice, cooked as directed on package

Directions:

  1. Generously season the strip steak with the Latin spice mix on both sides.
  2. To grill, place steak on grill over medium, ash-covered coals.
  3. Grill the steak, covered, 12 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 10 to 13 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
  4. When desired temperature is reached, remove steak from grill and let it rest.
  5. To cook indoors, preheat a sauté pan over medium-high heat.
  6. Add 1 teaspoon vegetable oil to the preheated pan.
  7. Carefully add the seasoned steak to the oiled sauté pan.
  8. Cook steak for 2 to 4 minutes on each side until desired internal temperature is reached.
  9. Remove steak from pan and let rest.
  10. In a medium-sized bowl, combine the corn, cilantro, lime juice, cumin, diced tomato, hot sauce and black beans.
  11. Stir ingredients to combine.
  12. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
  13. Slice the steak against the grain into 1/4 inch strips.
  14. In two serving bowls, layer the rice, salsa and lettuce and place the steak strips on top.
