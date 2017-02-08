Florida Panhandle Technical College Graduates Practical Nursing Program

Share this: Print

Florida Panhandle Technical College saw the graduation of 18 students in the Practical Nursing Program on Tuesday evening, February 7, 2016, as a standing-room only crowd watched the proceedings in the Washington County Ag Center, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

‘It’s time to celebrate’, exclaimed Shirley Morris, who heads up the Nursing Program, to the audience. ‘These young ladies and men are now going to enter the workforce and get a good job’.

The event was attended by School Board members, FPTC Director Martha Compton and Assistant Director Bryan Lee, as well as Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor.

‘From here you go out into the world, as productive citizens, and we are proud of you’, said Taylor, who addressed the graduates prior to the ceremony.

