Washington County School Board agenda for Feb. 13th ……..

The mission of the Washington County School District is to empower all students to become well educated, productive citizens by providing appropriate, high quality, and rigorous educational programs in a safe learning environment.

REGULAR MEETING WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD

February 13, 2017 – 5:00 P.M.

Board Room – Administration Building Chipley, Florida

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER/ADOPTION OF THE AGENDA

II. DISTRICT/SCHOOL UPDATE: None

III. PRESENTATIONS:

 Recognition of RMS & VMS as AVID Certified Schools

 MLK Essay Winners – Ms. Debra Brown

 Mr. Ted Everett – Washington County Chamber of Commerce

 Vernon High School JROTC Recognition

 Chipley High School JROTC Recognition

 Weekend Backpack Program – Ms. Sharon Hines, Shiloh Baptist Church

IV. CITIZENS REQUEST: The Washington County School Board welcomes you to this meeting. This is time set aside for individuals to address the School Board. This is not a question and answer period, it is not a political forum, nor is it a time for personal accusations and derogatory remarks to/ or about school personnel. If you would like to address the School Board please come to the podium, state your name and address for the record and limit your comments to not more than five (5) minutes. Your participation is welcomed and appreciated.

V. FACILITIES: None

VI. CONSENT ITEMS:

1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments 2

2. Approval to write off cash on hand with Fiscal Agent – Group Health Fund

3. Approval of minutes for Public Hearing on January 9, 2017

4. Approval of minutes for Regular School Board Meeting on January 9, 2017

5. Approval of minutes for Workshop on January 17, 2017

6. Approval of minutes for Workshop on January 23, 2017

7. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

8. Approval of FY 2016-2017 Salary Schedule

9. Approval of Controlled Open Enrollment Plan

10. Approval of required paragraph in School Board Policy 5.321*

11. Approval of Washington County Chamber of Commerce annual membership dues

12. Approval of 2016-2017 Title II, Part A Budget Amendment 1- Okeechobee

13. Approval of FPTC Catalog/Handbook 2016-2017 updates

14. Approval of FPTC Bluegrass Educational Technologies Bid #17-07

15. Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Science Club to Wallace Community College, Dothan, AL on February 24, 2017

16. Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School and Vernon High School senior trip to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, TN on May 15-19, 2017

17. Approval of out-of-state travel for Kate M. Smith Elementary School AR Reward for Grades 1 and 2 to Fun Zone in Dothan, AL on March 6, 2017

18. Approval of out-of-state travel for Roulhac Middle School Boys Basketball team to Atlanta, GA on March 3-4, 2017

19. Approval of out-of-state travel for Roulhac Middle School 8th grade students and staff to Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and New York on May 7-13, 2017

20. Approval of College Board contract

21. Approval of purchase order to Performance Matters

22. Approval of Five year contract for Shared Storm Restoration Staging Site agreement with Gulf Power

VII. OTHER ACTION ITEMS: VIII. PANHANDLE AREA EDUCATIONAL CONSORTIUM RECOMMENDATIONS:

A. OUT-OF-STATE TRAVEL 1. Maria Pouncey – National Title I Conference, Long Beach, CA, February 21-28, 2017 2. Larche Hardy, Judy Hall – National School Plant Management Association, , Rogers, AR, April 30-May 3, 2017

B. PROJECTS/CONTRACTS/AGREEMENTS/PROPOSALS/BIDS

1. Projects a. 2017 Florida Catholic Conference (FCC) Administrator’s Conference – Travel

2. Project/Budget Amendment

a. Title I Part C PAEC Technical Support of Migrant Education Program (budget)

b. Title X Education for Homeless Children and Youth PAEC State Activities Project (budget)

3. Contracts/Agreements

a. Gadsden County School Board

b. National Association for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth (NAEHCY)

c. Siver Insurance Consultants

d. Collaborative Labs (St. Petersburg College)

e. FSU Florida Center for Prevention Research

f. Chemical Addictions Recovery Effort, Inc. (Washington Co.)

g. Office of Sponsored Programs Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

h. Corwin Press, Inc.

i. Gabriel, Roeder, Smith & Company

j. GROW Grants (CESA6)

k. Sean Christopher Davenport

l. Christie Como

m. Jennifer Ferrell

n. Ashley Miller

o. Dana Bohac

p. Mona Ramirez

4. Bids

a. Results of Bid #17-02

b. Extend Bids AEPA, IFB #014, IFB #015, IFB #016

c.

C. HUMAN RESOURCES/PERSONNEL

1. Create job description for Assistant Risk Manager

2. Recommendation for Consultant I-Instructional Services

D. PURCHASE ORDERS

1. LRP Publications, Inc.

IX. HUMAN RESOURCES FOR THE DISTRICT:

A. District:

1. Approval of AVID tutor Sagar Patel

2. Approval of 21st Century Community Learning center (CCLC) personnel

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Marcy Dixon, School Psychologist, effective February 6, 2017

4. Approval of transfer of Deborah Yates from Vernon High School to Chipley High School

B. Chipley High School: None

C. Florida Panhandle Technical College:

1. Approval of retirement of Lamar Zorn, Instructor, effective May 26, 2017

2. Approval of recommendation of Mariah Curry, Work Force Student, effective February 14, 2017

4 D. Kate M. Smith Elementary School:

1. Approval of retirement of Donna Hubbs, Data Entry/Internal Bookkeeper, effective June 30, 2017

E. Maintenance: None

F. Okeechobee Youth Development Center: 1. Approval of out-of-field teachers

G. Roulhac Middle School: 1. Approval of teachers for 2017 after school program

H. Transportation:

1. Approval of resignation of Mattie Birge, bus driver, effective January 27, 2017

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Brittany Brooks, bus monitor, effective retroactive January 1, 2017

I. Vernon Elementary School:

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Misty Wood, paraprofessional, effective retroactive January 17, 2017

J. Vernon High School: 1. Approval recommendation of Laurie Simmons, paraprofessional, effective retroactive January 20, 2017

K. Vernon Middle School:

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Rachael Flanery, teacher, effective retroactive January 24, 2017

2. Approval of teachers for 2017 after school program

L. Washington Institute for Specialized Education (WISE): None

X. INFORMATIONAL ITEMS : Student Enrollment Report

XI. TIME RESERVED/SUPERINTENDENT: Florida tax watch award program for Vernon Middle School Custodial Contract 5

XII. TIME RESERVED/BOARD MEMBERS:

XIII. ADJOURN: