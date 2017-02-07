Obituary for Ashley Wood ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Mrs. Ashley Wood, age 63 of Alford, Florida, passed away on February 2, 2017 at her residence with her doting husband Joseph and loving daughter Andreia by her side.

Mrs. Ashley was born on November 2, 1953 in Mexico City, Mexico to the late Ethel Rose Bonner Cid and Alvaro CID Gomez. Everyone who met Ashley fell in love with her compassionate heart. She dedicated her life to continuously helping others and touched the lives of so many. Her love of animals led her to rescuing and providing good homes to numerous cats and dogs. Ashley enjoyed spending time with her husband, Joe, on the boat fishing and taking in the great outdoors riding motorcycles. She also relished spending time on the weekends with her daughter, Andreia, going to lunch and watching movies, especially Disney movies.

Ashley is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Joseph Wood of Alford, Florida, daughter Andreia Ashley Penney of Miami, Florida, step-son Joshua Wood of Newport News, Virginia, brother Andres “Andy” Cid and wife Frieda of Deltona, Florida, two nephews, Logan and Nicholas Cid of Deltona, Florida, and her beloved dog, Sarge whom she always called her “grandson”. She was preceded in death by her mother: Ethel Rose Bonner Cid and sister Jacqueline Biddlecome.

A memorial service in her honor will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at New Life Fellowship Church. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of