CHIPOLA TO HOST NORTHWEST TUESDAY, FEB. 7; HOMECOMING FEB. 18 ………

MARIANNA—Chipola hosts Northwest, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., in the Johnson Center. Chipola’s Homecoming is Feb. 18 against Tallahassee.



The Lady Indians (20-3, 4-3) scored a big 82-59 win at Pensacola on Feb. 4. Tiera Phillips led Chipola with 23 points and 7 rebounds. Raven Baker-Northcross had 19 points. Danielle Garven and Barbara Johnson scored 12 points apiece. Naomi House added 10.



The Conference standings as of Feb. 6, are: Gulf Coast (6-1), Tallahassee is (5-3), Chipola (4-3), Pensacola (2-5) and Northwest (1-6).



Chipola fell to Tallahassee, 83-73, on Jan. 31. Sydnee McDonald led Chipola with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Raven Baker-Northcross scored 16. Danielle Garven scored 11. Nana Sule scored 10.



Chipola lost a tough-fought home battle to Gulf Coast, 78-73, on Jan. 24. Tiaera Phillips led with 19 points. Raven Baker-Northcross had 15. Barbara Johnson and Sydnee McDonald each had 14 points and 6 rebounds. Danielle Garven had 11 points and 6 rebounds.



Chipola scored an 80-66 win over Pensacola on Jan. 21. Garven led with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Baker-Northcross scored 22. McDonald had 12 points. Johnson had 10 points and 11 rebounds.



The Indians slipped to (19-6, 3-4) with tough 73-72 overtime loss at Pensacola on Feb. 4. Jashire Hardnett led the Indians with 22 points. Cedric Wright had 22 points. Chipola trailed 32-25 at the half but Hardnett tied the game with one tick left in regulation. He also had a shot to win the overtime period but it fell short.



Chipola scored a big 86-78 win over Tallahassee. Eric Cobb had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jashire Hardnett had 20 points and 5 rebounds. Jamall Gregory had 15 points. Eric Turner added 12.



Chipola scored an 86-75 win over Gulf Coast on Jan. 24. Mohamed Touray led Chipola with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Carter Skaggs had 13. Cedric Wright scored 11. Shamarkus Kennedy had 10. Chipola trailed 44-34 at the half but outscored the Commodores 52-31 in the second period.



Chipola scored a 69-66 win over Pensacola on Jan. 21. Jamall Gregory and Eric Turner each scored 13 points. Jashire Hardnett had 11.



All games are broadcast on 100.9 FM. Home games are streamed and archived on www.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege.