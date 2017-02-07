CHIPOLA BASEBALL ALUMNI WEEKEND IS A HIT …….

Share this: Print

MARIANNA—Dozens of former Chipola College players turned out for the annual Baseball Alumni Weekend. Members of the 2007 Chipola National Championship team reunited as well as players from the 1965, 1966 and 1967 teams.



Tyler Flowers, starting catcher for the Atlanta Braves, was the headliner for the event. Flowers said, “It was good to get together with old friends to see how they’ve progressed in their lives and with their families.” When asked how Chipola helped prepare him for the big leagues, Flowers said, “Coach Johnson laid the foundation with work ethic and mental toughness, and all in all making us better people as well as players. The Chipola baseball program is very well known and second to none.”



Johnson was honored with a framed jersey marking his 700th career win which he picked up last season.