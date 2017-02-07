Astronomy Night at Landmark Park Feb. 17th …….

Share this: Print

(DOTHAN) Join Landmark Park for an evening of stargazing on February 17 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Astronomy Night is an exciting and informative program that gives visitors a view of several stars and planets as well as the Orion nebula through telescopes and binoculars on the Gazebo lawn. Staff members will help point out winter constellations and visitors will even get the chance to experience a “starry” hayride and campfire. Nightwalks will take place on the boardwalk.

Warm up in the Interpretive Center after stargazing and enjoy snacks and a program in the planetarium where you will get the chance to learn more about the night sky. Planetarium programs are not recommended for children under 5. Space for the event is limited. Reservations are required. Admission is $4 for members, $5 for scouts and their leaders in uniform and $7 for nonmembers and free for children 5 and under. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are welcome. Astronomy Night meets several requirements for the Astronomy Badge. Reservations are required. Call 334-794-3452 to register.

Landmark Park is a 135-acre natural science and history museum located on the outskirts of Dothan. Features of the park include nature trails, a planetarium, playground, picnic areas, an elevated boardwalk, a turn-of-the-century farmstead with sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, cows and other farm animals and crops typical of an 1890s farm. In addition, the park includes a drugstore with operating soda fountain, one-room school, general store, and historic church, all preserved from the surrounding area.

The park is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Regular admission is $4 adults, $3 for children and is free for park members and children age 2 and under. The park is located on U.S. Hwy 431 North, three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more info, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.