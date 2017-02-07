ARC looking for Residential Group Home Supervisor ………
Job Announcement for
Job Description: Residential Group Home Supervisor
This position is responsible for two Residential Group Home Facilities located in Chipley, FL.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
Responsible for all aspects of operating two (2) Residential Group Homes
Administrative:
-
Interview and hire applicants for group home positions.
-
Complete annual evaluations for group home staff.
-
Prepare group home staff memos and correspondence.
-
Prepare timesheets on a bi-weekly basis for staff before forwarding to Payroll Dept.
-
Conduct preservice trainings for new group home staff.
-
Complete Agency for Persons with Disabilities, Agency for Health Care Administration and Delmarva paperwork as required.
-
Ensure group home staff adheres to Arc Washington-Holmes Counties, Inc., Medicaid and Agency for Persons with Disabilities policies and procedures as required.
Group Home Duties:
-
On-Call (Rotation) and emergencies.
-
Maintain all files for each group home to ensure compliance with Agency for Persons with Disabilities, Agency for Health Care Administration and Delmarva Standards
-
Prepare weekly schedule to ensure coverage for both group homes.
-
Coordinate meetings and trainings for group home staff and group home residents.
-
Maintain and update resident records: Implementation plans, annual reports, medical summaries, face sheets, projected performance measures, and monthly/quarterly progress reports.
-
Submit reports, plans, and miscellaneous correspondence to Waiver Support Coordinators.
-
Prepare and submit Emergency Management Plan and Group Home Licensure material to Agency for Persons with Disabilities.
-
Ensure medical and dental appointments are scheduled for residents.
-
Assist group home staff with tasks as needed, substitute and perform standard caregiver duties as needed, and accompany residents to medical/dental appointments as needed.
-
Carry out supervisory responsibilities to ensure group homes are in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws.
Certificates, Licenses, Registrations:
-
Valid Florida Driver’s License and all trainings required to retain employment.
Directly responsible to:
-
Executive Director
Supervisor over:
-
10 – 12 group home staff
Other Qualifications:
-
Pass FDLE background screening and drug testing as required by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities
Education:
-
High school diploma or equivalent
-
Two years of related experience required
-
One year supervisory experience
Hours:
Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Be available for all emergencies Monday-Sunday
On-call rotation
