ARC looking for Residential Group Home Supervisor ………

Job Announcement for

Job Description: Residential Group Home Supervisor

This position is responsible for two Residential Group Home Facilities located in Chipley, FL.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities :

Responsible for all aspects of operating two (2) Residential Group Homes

Administrative:

Interview and hire applicants for group home positions.

Complete annual evaluations for group home staff.

Prepare group home staff memos and correspondence.

Prepare timesheets on a bi-weekly basis for staff before forwarding to Payroll Dept.

Conduct preservice trainings for new group home staff.

Complete Agency for Persons with Disabilities, Agency for Health Care Administration and Delmarva paperwork as required.

Ensure group home staff adheres to Arc Washington-Holmes Counties, Inc., Medicaid and Agency for Persons with Disabilities policies and procedures as required.

Group Home Duties:

On-Call (Rotation) and emergencies.

Maintain all files for each group home to ensure compliance with Agency for Persons with Disabilities, Agency for Health Care Administration and Delmarva Standards

Prepare weekly schedule to ensure coverage for both group homes.

Coordinate meetings and trainings for group home staff and group home residents.

Maintain and update resident records: Implementation plans, annual reports, medical summaries, face sheets, projected performance measures, and monthly/quarterly progress reports.

Submit reports, plans, and miscellaneous correspondence to Waiver Support Coordinators.

Prepare and submit Emergency Management Plan and Group Home Licensure material to Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

Ensure medical and dental appointments are scheduled for residents.

Assist group home staff with tasks as needed, substitute and perform standard caregiver duties as needed, and accompany residents to medical/dental appointments as needed.

Carry out supervisory responsibilities to ensure group homes are in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws.

Certificates, Licenses, Registrations:

Valid Florida Driver’s License and all trainings required to retain employment.

Directly responsible to:

Executive Director

Supervisor over:

10 – 12 group home staff

Other Qualifications :

Pass FDLE background screening and drug testing as required by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities



Education :

High school diploma or equivalent

Two years of related experience required

One year supervisory experience

Hours :

Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Be available for all emergencies Monday-Sunday

On-call rotation

Job Announcement for Newspaper and E-News

