By February 7, 2017

ARC looking for Residential Group Home Supervisor ………

 

Job Announcement for

Job Description: Residential Group Home Supervisor

This position is responsible for two Residential Group Home Facilities located in Chipley, FL.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for all aspects of operating two (2) Residential Group Homes

Administrative:

  • Interview and hire applicants for group home positions.

  • Complete annual evaluations for group home staff.

  • Prepare group home staff memos and correspondence.

  • Prepare timesheets on a bi-weekly basis for staff before forwarding to Payroll Dept.

  • Conduct preservice trainings for new group home staff.

  • Complete Agency for Persons with Disabilities, Agency for Health Care Administration and Delmarva paperwork as required.

  • Ensure group home staff adheres to Arc Washington-Holmes Counties, Inc., Medicaid and Agency for Persons with Disabilities policies and procedures as required.

Group Home Duties:

  • On-Call (Rotation) and emergencies.

  • Maintain all files for each group home to ensure compliance with Agency for Persons with Disabilities, Agency for Health Care Administration and Delmarva Standards

  • Prepare weekly schedule to ensure coverage for both group homes.

  • Coordinate meetings and trainings for group home staff and group home residents.

  • Maintain and update resident records: Implementation plans, annual reports, medical summaries, face sheets, projected performance measures, and monthly/quarterly progress reports.

  • Submit reports, plans, and miscellaneous correspondence to Waiver Support Coordinators.

  • Prepare and submit Emergency Management Plan and Group Home Licensure material to Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

  • Ensure medical and dental appointments are scheduled for residents.

  • Assist group home staff with tasks as needed, substitute and perform standard caregiver duties as needed, and accompany residents to medical/dental appointments as needed.

  • Carry out supervisory responsibilities to ensure group homes are in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws.

Certificates, Licenses, Registrations:

  • Valid Florida Driver’s License and all trainings required to retain employment.

Directly responsible to:

  • Executive Director

Supervisor over:

  • 10 – 12 group home staff

Other Qualifications:

  • Pass FDLE background screening and drug testing as required by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities


Education:

  • High school diploma or equivalent

  • Two years of related experience required

  • One year supervisory experience

Hours:

Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Be available for all emergencies Monday-Sunday

On-call rotation

Job Announcement for Newspaper and E-News

Help Wanted: ARC of Washington-Holmes Counties, Inc. has a Group Home Supervisor position open. A high school diploma, 2 years related experience, one year supervisory experience, and a valid Florida Driver’s License are required. Applicant must pass all background screening and drug testing as required by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities. Work Hours 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. M-F; must be available for on-call rotation and emergencies Mon – Sun. Directly responsible to Executive Director, and supervises 10-12 employees. Apply in person at One Stop Career Center, 680 2nd Street Room 7, Chipley. EOE/DFW

Posted in: Local News